Revolt against guardians if they insist on dowry: Sushil Modi to youngsters

Sushil Modi (Express) Sushil Modi (Express)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Tuesday exhorted the youngsters to “revolt” against their guardians if they insisted on demanding dowry for marriage. The senior BJP leader made the fervent appeal to the youth on the sidelines of an anti-dowry campaign organised by a Hindi newspaper in the state capital here.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had launched a statewide campaign against dowry and child marriage on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Modi had hosted the wedding of his son here in a simple way on December 3.

Deviating from the tradition, Modi’s son’s wedding was held during the day and without any ornate arrangements, musical bands or feasts. All the guests were requested not to bring gifts and were given a packet, containing four laddoos, each. “Young men should show the courage and tell their elders that they will revolt if dowry is taken for their marriage. Such a bold step will put an end to this social evil, which afflicts the affluent and the poor alike,” Modi said.

Delving into history, the deputy chief minister said, “Dowry was unheard of in ancient India. Girls used to choose their life partners through a swayamvar. In the memoirs of Megasthenes, we find no mention of dowry. Apparently, the society subsequently started believing that a good match for a girl could only be found in exchange for money. This has to end.” He also urged the women to play an important role in rooting out the evil practice of dowry.

“An important role has to be played by the women too as they are at the receiving end of this. The habit of celebrating the birth of a boy and being unhappy when a girl is born needs to be given up. Girls must be brought up with care and given a good education, so that they become economically self-reliant,” Modi said. “Bihar is the land of Jayaprakash Narayan, who had called for a total revolution in the 1970s. We must strive to realise his dream and strike at the roots of social evils like dowry. This cannot be done only through laws, which have been in place for long. Public awareness is a must to bring about the desired change,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App