Reviving The art of storytelling: Three storytellers, one goal— To encourage people to share stories more frequently

A story knows no borders, boundaries and is not bound by limits of time, age or colour.A story is for everyone. And here’s a chance to get closer to the art of oral storytelling, as Ever After Learning, a storytelling company, brings to Chandigarh ‘The Ever After Story Spree’. The special storytelling event will feature storytellers Craig Jenkins (UK), Nisha Abdulla (Bangalore) and Deeptha Vivekanand (Chandigarh). Together, the trio will present hilarious, energetic and interactive re-tellings of ancient stories that appeal to a contemporary audience. There will be separate shows for families and adults in the cozy ambience of Tagore Theatre’s Mini Hall, an ideal space to be transported into the world of make-believe.

The ‘Ever After Story Spree’ is a celebration of the ancient art of oral storytelling. The aim of this mini-storytelling festival is to renew and rekindle interest in listening to stories, something that the world is fast losing out. The stories will be mostly drawn from folklore, legend and myth and are sure to excite the young and old alike, with shows for both children and adults. The idea behind this ‘Story Spree’ is to involve everyone, regardless of age, in the experience of losing themselves to a well-told story and to encourage them to share stories more frequently. The trio will perform stories and also conduct workshops for students.

As for the storytellers, Craig Jenkins is a charismatic and dynamic storyteller who is internationally renowned for his fresh re-telling of classic stories. During his 10-year career, he has performed for high profile organisations and delivered inspiring workshops in a wide range of community, education and outreach settings like theatres, refugee centres, hospitals, libraries. Craig has participated in storytelling festivals and tours around the world.

Nisha Abdulla is a performance storyteller, a writer, and theatre practitioner from Bangalore. Her world converges around stories – she’s either writes or performs them. Nisha’s expertise lies in crafting original stories and performing them. She also enjoys creating stories with strong messages about appreciating the environment, diversity and inclusion. Deeptha Vivekanand is a professional storyteller, trainer and educator. Her interest in storytelling as a teaching-learning methodology drew her to find her voice as a storyteller. As a performer, Deeptha enjoys narrating folktales, legends and myths from around the world and her effort is to use stories to make education fun, engaging and interesting. The sessions are scheduled for September 9 and 10, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

