Review Sasikala’s position as AIADMK general secretary: AAP to EC

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Tamil Nadu wing on Saturday urged the Election Commission to “review” VK Sasikala’s position as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK even after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case. A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the EC, urging the poll watchdog to evaluate the constitutionality of Sasikala’s position in the ruling party in Tamil Nadu by taking into consideration the Supreme Court ruling in the Lily Thomas case.

“The Supreme Court, in Lily Thomas Vs Union of India, had ruled in 2013 that any MP or MLA convicted of a crime and awarded a minimum of two years of imprisonment will lose the membership of the House. We want the EC to evaluate Sasikala’s position in the light of this ruling,” AAP Tamil Nadu convenor SAN Vasigaran said in a statement.

The general secretary is the head of the AIADMK and the current chief minister of Tamil Nadu (Edappadi K Palaniswami) as well as other ministers belong to her (Sasikala’s) camp (within the AIADMK). We would like the EC to see how a convict can hold such a position, the statement read.

The delegation also questioned the constitutionality of leaders of various political parties continuing to occupy top positions even after their conviction in criminal cases.

“It is not clear under which rule or section of the Representation of People Act or their own constitutions, political parties such as the AIADMK or the RJD can have convicted leaders (in their ranks),” Vasigaran said.

