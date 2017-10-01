Review J-K public holidays, including Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s birthday: Deputy CM Nirmal Singh to PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo)

In a move that may rake up a political controversy in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ally in the coalition government to have a review of the public holidays, including the birthday of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah being observed in the state. “Bilkul kaha hai (Yes, I have asked it),” said Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh when asked whether he has asked the government to review the list of holidays being observed in the state. Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday falls on December 5.

This follows PDP’s reluctance to declare holiday on the birth anniversary of late Dogra ruler of the state, Maharaja Hari Singh, which falls on September 23, in view of the government already observing Martyrs Day in the memory of 22 Kashmiris killed by Maharaja’s forces in action against an uprising in 1931. As the General Administration Department was under the control of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh had in a letter asked her to declare holiday on September 23, in view of the popular sentiments of nationalist elements especially the people of Jammu region attached with him. A ruling PDP legislator Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh, who also happens to be the grandson of last Dogra ruler of the state, too had written a letter to the chief minister seeking declaration of holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday.

“The manner in which our holidays are increasing, there shall be a review of their list,” Singh said, adding that “at the same time, I have written that we support the genuine demand of the people for a holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh as nationalist sentiments in the state are attached with it”.

Without mentioning the public holiday being observed on the birthday of National Conference (NC) founder and former Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, he said, “Aisi bhi chuttiyan hein jinka ek particular party ke saath sambandh tha. Usmey kai prakar ki aisi batein thi jis karan logo ke sentiments ko bhi consider nahi kiya gaya. Mein aap ko broader picture bata raha hoon. Review hona chahiye.(There are certain holidays in the name of people who were associated with some particular organsation. This involved many things in view of which, the sentiments of a sizeable number of the people of the state were not considered. I am showing you a broader picture and there shall be review of the list of holidays in the state), he added.

Though the state observes holiday on July 13 in the memory of those killed in Kashmir during action by Maharaja’s forces and on the birthday of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah which falls on December 5, many in Jammu do not support the state government’s decision on these holidays. Instead they demand declaration of public holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh for his having initiated numerous public welfare schemes and signing the Instrument of Accession with the Indian Union.

Since its entering into coalition with PDP for government formation in the state in 2014, ruling BJP much to the embarrassment of ally PDP has never attended official martyrs day function organized every year to pay homage to the 22 Kashmiris. He also endorsed the view of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Article 370 and special status of the state, saying that BJP has not left its agenda on these issues.

“When we went to elections in 2014, we asked for 44 plus seats in the Legislative Assembly. However, we got only 25 and in view of the public mandate, we had to enter into an alliance on the basis of Agenda of Alliance in which we have agreed to maintain status quo on Constitutional issues where both the alliance partners have different perspective,” he said, adding that “things would have been different if we had got 44 plus Assembly seats during elections”.

