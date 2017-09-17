Review FSI norms, says MoS Hardip Puri

MoS (Independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has directed a review of Floor Space Index (FSI) norms, also known as Floor Area Ratio or FAR, in all 53 cities with population of over 1 million.

Relaxation of the norms has been recommended by NITI Aayog so as to boost optimal utilisation of urban land, he said.

“In 1984, Shanghai had only 3.65 sqm of space per person. Through liberal use of FSI, despite increase in population since 1984, the city increased the available space to 34 sqm per person. In contrast, in 2009, Mumbai on average had just 4.50 sqm of space per person,” he added.

Puri was addressing a meeting of senior officials and chief executives of Metro Rail Corporations from various states Saturday. Increasing FSI in urban areas is also required to meet the demand for affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), he said.

FSI or FAR, as fixed by urban local bodies, is the ratio of built-up area to plot area. Increase in FSI allows for taller buildings. For instance, FSI of 4 on a plot area of 10,000 sq m would mean that the builder can construct up to 40,000 sq m. An increase in FSI has been a persistent demand of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, the apex organisation of real estate developers in the country.

