Bhosari land deal case: After many hearings, Khadse seeks ‘recasting of issues’

Former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse Monday filed an application for “recasting of issues” before the one-man Justice Dinkar Zoting Commission of Inquiry, which is looking into the alleged fraudulent deal of sale of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land at Bhosari in Pune district. MIDC lawyer Chandrashekhar Jaltare said, “Khadse moved an application for recasting of issues. The Commission hasn’t said anything on it as yet. But we have raised objection against it. The issues were framed long back and arguments have been held on them from both sides. Evidence, too, has been recorded on it from both the sides. So, how can this demand be raised at this point in time?”

Meanwhile, the Commission posed some questions to Khadse on Monday and will continue the hearing on Tuesday, when it is scheduled to close.

Asked what the issues mean, Jaltare said, “The Commission was given certain terms for inquiry by the state government. The Committee framed certain issues, such as whom did the land belong to, whether there was any pressure from Khadse for the deal, etc.”

The Commission is likely to deal with Khadse’s latest application on Tuesday.