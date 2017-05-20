Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Revenue inspector caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe

A case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Lalit Shrivastava and further probe is on, the DSP added

By: PTI | Ujjain | Published:May 20, 2017 3:25 pm
Representational Image/ File photo

A revenue inspector was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police today for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. The inspector, Lalit Shrivastava had demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant for transferring agriculture land papers in his name, Lokayukta’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Basant Shrivastava said.

The accused was caught red-handed near his office in the Kothi area when he was receiving the sum as first instalment, he said.

A case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him and further probe is on, the DSP added.

