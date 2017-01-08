Reveal value of scrapped currency deposited in banks: Congress to Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jailtey (File Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jailtey (File Photo)

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday wrote to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asking him to reveal the value of demonetised notes deposited in banks until December 30, the last date for depositing scrapped currency. Patel said that neither the government nor the RBI have revealed the value.

“Given that the entire nation stood in lines to deposit demonetised currency, it is surprising that there has been no information since December 12 on the total value of demonetised currency that has returned,’’ Patel wrote. “For the sake of transparency and accountability… kindly pass necessary directives to make public at the earliest this critical piece of information.’’

He called the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s reported refusal to exchange old notes after the deadline “a major breach of trust’’. He added this is happening despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that old notes can be exchanged even after December 30 at specified RBI counters. Patel said that this would hurt the vulnerable sections of the society especially those who took Modi’s commitment at face value.

“Given that the RBI has 20 regional offices across the country, I find it surprising that it has allowed NRIs to deposit specified bank notes in only five…,’’ Patel wrote. “India has over 22 international airports, such arbitrary restrictions will impose unwarranted cost of our people.’’

Patel blamed the demonetisation for inflicting tremendous hardship on the people and added that it has taken a heavy toll on the economy. He referred to exceptions that the difficulties would end on December 30 and said “clearly that has not been the case”.

The Congress, which has been attacking the government over its silence on the value of old currency returned to the banks, would hold a national convention here on January 11 as part of attempts to keep the demonetisation issue alive at least till the upcoming assembly elections.