Revanth Reddy to join Congress on Oct 31 in presence of Rahul Gandhi

A Revanth Reddy, who quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) yesterday, is all set to join Congress on October 31 in the presence of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “Revanth Reddy, who has held talks with us will join the Congress on October 31,” AICC incharge of Telangana R C Kuntia told reporters here today.

“Revanth Reddy is a respected and dynamic leader and we welcome him to join the Congress,” Kuntia, said adding there is no opposition within Congress over his (Revanth’s) joining. Reddy was working president of Telangana state Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Kuntia said talks are going on and some others too may join the Congress, however, the details cannot be shared as of now.

There are no pre-conditions for anyone to join the Congress. “Any leader who joins Congress…it is based on their performance and their talent that appropriate position will be given,” Kuntia said.

“No assurance has been given to anyone (with regard to the post). We are welcoming those who wish to join Congress which has a long history of over 130 years,” he added.

Reacting to a query, Kuntia said Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana and the tentative dates will be announced very soon.

Kuntia earlier held consultations with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others.

Reddy, who yesterday flew down to Vijayawada for a meeting with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is understood to have handed over his resignation letter to Naidu’s private secretary and immediately left for Hyderabad.

He was arrested in the “cash-for-vote” case after he was caught on camera allegedly offering money to a nominated MLA for his vote in the MLC election in 2015.

For the past few days, there has been a turmoil in Telangana TDP with reports claiming that Reddy, who is an MLA from Kodangal in Mahabubnagar district, met Rahul Gandhi and was about to join Congress.

Reddy also caused a stir by accusing some leaders of Andhra Pradesh TDP, including two ministers, of securing huge financial contracts from the TRS government in Telangana.

