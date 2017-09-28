Retirement age of govt doctors under ministries raised to 65

Around 1,445 doctors of various ministries/departments of the central government would be benefited. Around 1,445 doctors of various ministries/departments of the central government would be benefited.

The government on Wednesday raised the retirement age of doctors working in health set-ups under various ministries and departments, other than doctors of the Central Health Services (CHS), from 62 to 65 years ostensibly to manage shortage.

Around 1,445 doctors are working in such set-ups under the ministry of AYUSH, Department of Defence (civilian doctors under Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service), Department of Defence Production (Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service Medical Officers), dental surgeons under the department of health and family welfare, and the Ministry of Railways and of doctors working in higher education and technical institutions under the Department of Higher Education as well as port trusts.

“While we will work separately to fill vacancies of doctors in these places, the move is to ensure patient care is not disrupted,” Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the cabinet meeting.

Health Minister J P Nadda welcomed the decision through a separate statement later in the day. “The decision may not have much financial implication as a large numbers of posts are lying vacant and the present incumbents would continue to work in their existing capacity against sanctioned posts. Around 1,445 doctors of various ministries/departments of the central government would be benefited,” Nadda said.

