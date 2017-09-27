Retirement age of central govt doctors raised to 65 years

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo)

The retirement age of central government doctors has been raised to 65 years, announced Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. This, however, will not apply to Central Health Service doctors. The retirement age for central government doctors is 60 years at present. The move is apparently aimed at addressing the shortage of doctors.

In July this year, the government had raised the retirement age of medical officers working in central armed forces like the CRPF and BSF to 65 years. The superannuation age of specialist medical officers of the central armed police forces and Assam Rifles had also been increased from 60 to 65 years.

