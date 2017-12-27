Retired soldier poisoned by sister-in-law in UP

During investigation it was found that he had visited the house of his sister-in-law, Sunita, here on December 7, the SI said. (Representational photo) During investigation it was found that he had visited the house of his sister-in-law, Sunita, here on December 7, the SI said. (Representational photo)

A retired Army soldier was allegedly poisoned to death by his sister-in-law who claimed that he had sexually harassed her in Civil Lines area here, police said on Wednesday.

The soldier, Subhash, had gone missing from Meerut following which a case was registered, Sub Inspector Kapil Kumar said.

During investigation it was found that he had visited the house of his sister-in-law, Sunita, here on December 7, the SI said.

On being questioned, Sunita confessed to killing Subhash by giving him poison and dumping his body in a canal near Khatouli.

She claimed that he had sexually harassed her, the SI said, adding that the body of the soldier is yet to be traced.

She was arrested on Tuesday, he said.

