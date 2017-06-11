Retired police officer, his firm under I-T probe for ‘unaccounted wealth’

The department has raided M K Rajendran Pillai and Sreevalsam Group’s premises in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi (Representational Image/ File Photo) The department has raided M K Rajendran Pillai and Sreevalsam Group’s premises in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi (Representational Image/ File Photo)

A former Nagaland police additional superintendent and his business group in Kerala are facing income tax (I-T) department probe over alleged multi-crore unaccounted wealth. The department has raided M K Rajendran Pillai and Sreevalsam Group’s premises in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi. Pillai has been working as Nagaland police’s motor transport consultant after retiring in 2001 from the department that he had joined as a constable in the 1970s.

Sources said that Sreevalsam Group had declared Rs 50 crore unaccounted money as per the Centre’s scheme for self-declaration of black money post demonetisation. “Worried over the I-T action, on the first day of the raid on Thursday, Pillai voluntarily disclosed another tranche of black money to the tune of Rs 100 crore,’’ said a source.

I-T department sources said that a preliminary investigation has found that his alleged illegal wealth would go beyond Rs 500 crore. “We have identified 200 properties of the Sreevalsam Group, spread over tourism, hotel, textile, jewellery, gold loan, educational institutions, convention centres and real estate areas.’’ I-T sources said Pillai had allegedly amassed wealth through Nagaland government contracts for construction and supplies. He has allegedly used local men to get the contracts as only people from Nagaland can get them in the state.

