Retired IPS officer among nearly 30 others arrested for holding rally in Lucknow

Retired IPS officer and Dalit activist SR Darapuri and 30 others were arrested on Monday for allegedly taking out a rally without obtaining permission from the Lucknow district administration.

Police said that the arrested persons were holding a rally in support of 41 people from Gujarat who were detained at Jhansi railway station on Sunday evening. The people from the Dalit community were detained from Sabarmati Express train, and were headed to Lucknow to deliver 125 kg soap to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lucknow, Vikash Chandra Tripathi said: “The arrested persons were staging a protest in support of those detained at Jhansi railway station on Sunday. They are also also accused of holding a rally without obtaining permission from the district administration.”

He added that eight people were arrested from Lucknow press club in Qaiserbagh area of the city and 23 were arrested from Chowk locality.

“All 31 persons have been booked under section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences),” said ASP.

“On Monday, few persons were trying to take out rally to chief minister’s residence without obtaining permission from district administration, ” said Qaiserbagh police station SHO, Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay. He added that on learning about the rally, a police team rushed to the spot where protestors were raising slogans against the government.

“Police team tried to stop protestors including SR Darapuri, and when they resisted, we arrested them,” said Upadhyay.

