Retired banker’s murder: Cops crack another murder after questioning accused

Asha Wankhede was brought to Charkop police station, Kandivli, after being produced in court on Monday. (Source: Kevin DSouza) Asha Wankhede was brought to Charkop police station, Kandivli, after being produced in court on Monday. (Source: Kevin DSouza)

INVESTIGATIONS INTO the murder of retired State Bank of India officer Prakash Wankhede, who had been allegedly killed by his wife Asha in 2016, have led to another murder case being solved. The police have learnt that Asha’s sister Vandana Thorve, who along with her boyfriend Nilesh Supekar allegedly assisted Asha in the crime, had also murdered her own husband in 2012.

A year after the retired banker was reported missing, the police arrested Asha (56), Vandana (40) and Supekar (32) last week for their alleged involvement in his murder. Wankhede’s body was found buried in Ahmednagar.

Vandana’s questioning and further investigation revealed that her husband, Ashok Thorve, was murdered in 2012 in Beed district. “On the intervening night of November 11 and 12, 2012, Vandana, with help of her boyfriend, murdered Ashok. She made him consume alcohol and after he got drowsy, she murdered him and disposed of the body near Nagar Beed road,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane.

According to the police, Vandana had contracted HIV from Ashok and was angry over the issue. They had fought over the matter on the night of the incident. Following the incident, the Ambora police station in Beed district had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown accused.

Police said Vandana had confessed to her part in the crime. They were investigating if Supekar was the same boyfriend who assisted Vandana in Ashok’s murder too. Vandana, Asha and Supekar are currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in Wankhede’s murder.

According to the police, the three, along with Wankhede, had travelled to Ahmednagar to attend a family function. Asha, with the help of Vandana and Supekar, allegedly mixed sedatives in his food there and later hit him on his head with an iron rod. They had then dumped Wankhede’s body near Parner, said the police.

Asha came back to Mumbai and lodged a missing persons complaint with the Charkop police for her husband.

She had managed to mislead the police for almost a year, but based on a tip-off that the missing complaint might be false, the police investigated the case further and found that Asha fought with her husband frequently as the latter suspected infidelity on her part.

The accused later admitted to the crime during questioning, claimed the police. All three accused have been handed over to the Parner police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now