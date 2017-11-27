Resurgent Naxals ambush police party in Maharashtra, kill three civilians and two cops

On November 26, Naxalites ambushed a joint security party, comprising Gadchiroli police commandos and CRPF jawans, around 8 pm in Dhanora tehsil. (File Photo) On November 26, Naxalites ambushed a joint security party, comprising Gadchiroli police commandos and CRPF jawans, around 8 pm in Dhanora tehsil. (File Photo)

After suffering nine casualties in various encounters since January, Naxalites seem to have regrouped and struck back with vengeance, killing three civilians and two policemen since November 20. In the encounters, three civilians and two cops have also suffered grave injuries.

On November 26, Naxalites ambushed a joint security party, comprising Gadchiroli police commandos and CRPF jawans, around 8 pm in Dhanora tehsil when it was returning from an earlier encounter. “A constable, Manjunath Shivlingappa, of the CRPF 113 battalion was martyred in the attack. Two other constables, Deepak Sharma and Lokesh Kumar, were injured,” Gadchiroli police said. Manjunath hailed from Managundi village in Dharwad tahsil of Karnataka. He was given gun salute at CRPF’s Group Centre on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said they had launched an operation on Sunday after receiving a tip-off that about 40 Maoists from two different sides would congregate for a meeting. Deshmukh said during the operation a police party had an encounter with one of the Naxal groups and after they started gaining the upper hand, the Maoists decamped. However, police suspect it might have been a ploy to catch the other security party unawares and attack them.

“The possibility of it being a ploy can’t be ruled out but it is more likely that it was a chance attack. Our party was divided into two groups and we were reaching towards a big Naxal congregation. After an encounter with one group, the Naxals fled. However, the other police party was spotted by chance by the same Naxal group while they were running away,” Deshmukh said.

The Naxals had carried out an IED blast just two days ago at Kotgul in Dhanora tahsil, killing a policeman and injuring two others. On November 21 and 22, Naxals killed three police informers Sunil Pawar, Jadhav Jangi and Suresh Tofa at Zadapapad, Ranwahi and Tode villages in Dhanora tahsil.

Asked if the Maoists were getting resurgent, Deshmukh said, “After lying low in Monsoon, the Naxals are generally in an attacking mode in this part of the year. The civilian killings are generally high in the winter. And it is not that they have not been trying to attack the police. They just have not been successful.”

Deshmukh also cited an important new development on the Naxal front as a possible reason for their recent advances. “We have noticed that the groups in Gadchiroli have been joined by some groups in Maad area across the border in Chhattisgarh for joint movement and augmented strength,” he said. With Sunday’s incident, the total number of police casualties in Naxal attacks this year has gone up to three.

