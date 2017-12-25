Resume work tomorrow or face action: Rajasthan govt to striking doctors

“We are giving 24 hours time to doctors to resume work. No doctor will be arrested if they resume work by tomorrow,” Saraf said (Representational Image/ File) “We are giving 24 hours time to doctors to resume work. No doctor will be arrested if they resume work by tomorrow,” Saraf said (Representational Image/ File)

The Rajasthan government Monday gave ultimatum to striking in-service government doctors to resume work by tomorrow in compliance with the high court order, failing which stern action would be initiated against them. The in-service government doctors went on an indefinite strike on December 16 against the arrest of some of their fellow doctors under the Rajathan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA). The act was invoked after the doctors threatened that they would go on strike.

The doctors are accusing the government of not executing the promises made to them last month and taking vindictive action against them. State Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said in compliance with the Rajasthan high court order on December 19, no doctor has been arrested and if they resume work, no arrest would be made tomorrow.

As many as 86 doctors had been arrested before the high court on December 19 directed the agitating doctors to resume their duties and assured them that no doctor would be arrested. The high court today gave directions to the state government to take action against the agitating doctors if they do not resume work.

“We are giving 24 hours time to doctors to resume work. No doctor will be arrested if they resume work by tomorrow,” Saraf said, adding, “Stern action will be taken if doctors do not resume work tomorrow.”

