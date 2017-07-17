Restrictions on protests in Mangaluru

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

The police in Mangaluru have imposed restrictions till July 30 on holding of protests and carrying of weapons after two stabbing within a month that sparked violence in taluks neighbouring the city in Dakshina Kannada. The police commissioner T R Suresh on Sunday invoked the Karnataka Police Act Section 35 which also restricts carrying of explosives , collecting stones, exhibition of corpses and effigies.

Two murders, suspected to be on communal lines, were reported on June 21 and July 8 in the neighbouring Bantwal region of the district. The Bantwal region and its neighbouring areas of Puttur and Sullia have been under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code that prevents the assembly of more than four people since July 8 when RSS activist Sharath Madivala died after he was stabbed by unidentified persons on July 4. Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia are under prohibitory orders till July 21 and have been peaceful after protests and stone throwing were witnessed during a funeral procession organised for the RSS activist by right wing groups on July 8.

Police sources said the restrictions on weapons and protests had been invoked in Mangaluru to prevent any incident that can disturb peace as it gradually returns in the entire region. Leaders of the Opposition BJP in Karnataka have been protesting the murder of the RSS activist and have threatened violence if right-wing leaders involved in violation of prohibitory orders on July 8 are arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App