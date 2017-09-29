Restrictions in Srinagar in view of eighth day of Muharram

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Friday (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Friday (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of the city as a preventive measure in view of the eighth day of Muharram. A police official said restrictions have been imposed in eight police station areas of the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital to maintain law and order.

He said the police stations are Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud and Ram Munshi Bagh.

The traditional Muharram procession used to pass through these areas, but have been banned since eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the religious gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics.

However, life elsewhere in the valley remained normal.

