Restrictions in Srinagar in view of 9th day of Muharram

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar.

Restrictions continued in parts of the summer capital for the second consecutive day on Saturday as a preventive measure in view of the ninth day of Muharram. Restrictions are in place in the jurisdiction of 13 police station areas of the city, Srinagar District Magistrate (deputy commissioner) Syed Abid Rashid Shah told reporters in Srinagar. While restrictions continued in eight police station areas of the city for the second day, the curbs were imposed in five more areas this morning to maintain law and order, the officer said.

The restrictions were in force in Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud and Ram Munshi bagh police station areas on Friday. The curbs under Section 144 of CrPc were imposed in the police station areas of Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, M R Gunj and Safakadal as well on Saturday morning.

The district magistrate said there were apprehensions of breach of peace and law and order problems as the Shia community is likely to organise processions on 9th Muharram on Saturday and 10th Muharram on Sunday. As per inputs received, there is credible apprehension that certain miscreants may disturb the procession and create law and order problems which may result into breach of peace and public tranquility and may cause loss of life and property, he said.

Therefore, Shah said, in order to facilitate religious gatherings of the community smoothly as per the past practice and to maintain peace, imposition of restrictions in terms of Section 144 CrPC has become imperative. The traditional Muharram procession used to pass through these areas, but have been banned since eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the religious gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics. However, life elsewhere in the valley remained normal.

