Restrictions in Srinagar for third day, curbs lifted from other parts

Authorities had imposed curfew and restrictions in many parts of Valley to maintain law and order in view of strike call given by both factions of Hurriyat Conference to commemorate the death anniversary of 21 civilians killed in 1931. (Source: PTI) Authorities had imposed curfew and restrictions in many parts of Valley to maintain law and order in view of strike call given by both factions of Hurriyat Conference to commemorate the death anniversary of 21 civilians killed in 1931. (Source: PTI)

Restrictions on the movement of people continued in parts of Srinagar for the third consecutive day on Thursday, while curbs were lifted from other areas of the valley. A police official said the restrictions were in place in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safakadal, M R Gunj and Rainawari areas of the summer capital.

The curbs are a precautionary measure as one of the militants killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Budgam was a resident of Nowhatta, he said. The official said the curbs were lifted from all other areas of the city as well as elsewhere in Kashmir as the situation was improving.

Authorities had on Thursday imposed curfew in Shopian town and restrictions in seven police station areas of Srinagar as well as in Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir and Sopore and Handwara townships in north Kashmir.

The action was taken in view of a strike called by separatists to commemorate the death anniversary of 21 persons who were killed allegedly in firing by the Dogra army on 13 July, 1931.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App