Restrictions in Srinagar amid call for strike over braid-chopping

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar on Saturday as separatists called for a shutdown in the Valley against alleged braid-chopping incidents. Meanwhile, 12 people were arrested in Sopore for allegedly trying to set ablaze a mentally challenged youth suspected to be a braid-chopper. Over 60 cases of braid-chopping have been reported across the state, with the alleged victims — mostly women — saying that their hair was chopped off by unknown persons.

A police official said restrictions were imposed in Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud areas of Srinagar as precautionary measures. Most shops, public transport and educational institutes were shut. All examinations at the University of Kashmir scheduled for Saturday were postponed.

Separatist allege the braid-chopping incidents are a ploy on the part of India to target women in Kashmir through specially trained persons. They have appealed to people to hand over suspected braid-choppers to mosque committees and not deal with them directly. Over the last two months, there have been reports of residents beating up non-locals, security personnel, tourists and labourers on the suspicion of braid-chopping.

On Friday, two people, including a mentally challenged man, were rescued in Sopore and Hazratbal from a mob who suspected them of being braid-choppers. Sopore SP Harmeet Singh said, “Twelve people accused of trying to immolate a man have been arrested. Most of them are involved in stone-pelting cases.”

Another 45 people were arrested in Baramulla district for their alleged role in instigating violence over braid-chopping incidents. Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Hussain said, “Most of the arrested were stone-pelters.”

