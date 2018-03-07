Restrictions in parts of Srinagar, Shopian

Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar and the entire Shopian district, a police official said. (File image) Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar and the entire Shopian district, a police official said. (File image)

Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian district to maintain law and order in view of a strike and a protest march called by separatists against shifting of Kashmiri prisoners out of the Valley and killings in a firing incident on Sunday.

Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar and the entire Shopian district, a police official said here.

He said strict restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Shopian and in Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and M R Gunj police station areas of Srinagar.

Partial restrictions were in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud areas of the city, the official said.

He said curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the strike called by separatists.

Separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) have called for a strike and a march to Shopian in south Kashmir to protest the killing of six persons, including two militants, in Sunday’s firing incident in Shopian’s Pahnoo area.

The JRL had called for a complete shutdown today against the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to jails outside the valley. After the killings in Shopian, the separatists called for a march to Shopian as well.

While the Army has said the slain youth were militants and their overground workers, police has said they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected elsewhere in the city here as most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations were shut, while public transport was off the roads, the official said.

He, however, said private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in the areas of the city where there were no restrictions.

The official said similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the valley.

Police has issued an advisory for citizens, seeking their cooperation and asking them not to pay heed to rumours in the wake of restrictions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App