Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar in view of strike called by traders body

Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of a strike called by a traders body against summoning of its president by the NIA in connection with terror funding investigations. The strike call has also been supported by separatists in Kashmir. Restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said the curbs were in place in the police station areas of Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, MR Gunj and Safa Kadal.

The restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident in view of the strike, the official said. Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) called for the strike to protest the summoning of its president Mohammad Yasin Khan by the NIA. Normal life was affected elsewhere in the Valley due to the strike.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut, while public transport was off the roads in most areas, the official said. He, however, said private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and cabs were plying in some areas of the city here as well as in many areas in other district headquarters of the valley.

