Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Curbs under section 144 have been imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. (Source: File/Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Curbs under section 144 have been imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. (Source: File/Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Authorities on Saturday imposed restrictions in parts of the city in Srinagar to maintain law and order in the wake of apprehensions of trouble as the separatists had announced to hold a sit-in outside the NIA headquarters in Delhi. Curbs under section 144 have been imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said the restrictions were in force in Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Khanyar, Maisuma and Rainawari police station areas of the city.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of the apprehensions of law and order disturbances, the official said. The separatist trio – Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik – on Wednesday announced that they will hold a dharna outside NIA office in Delhi on September 9 and court arrest against alleged vilification of Kashmiri people by the investigating agency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App