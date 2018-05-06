Restrictions imposed in Kashmir amid protest call by separatists

The JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, appealed to people to observe complete shutdown against the killings. (File) The JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, appealed to people to observe complete shutdown against the killings. (File)

Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of a strike called by separatists over the killing of militants during an encounter and the death of a civilian in a clash here. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in seven police station areas of the city here, a police official said.

He said strict curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Safakadal, MR Gunj and Khanyar, while partial restrictions were in force in the Maisuma and Kralkhud areas. The curbs were put in place as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the official said.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had called for a complete shutdown on Sunday to protest the killing of three militants in a gunfight with security forces, and a civilian during clashes between protestors and law enforcing agencies near the encounter site in the Chattabal area of the city. One of the militants and the civilian were residents of Srinagar.

The JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, appealed to people to observe complete shutdown against the killings. Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in the rest of the city while public transport was off the roads, the official said. He said similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley. Meanwhile, mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended in Srinagar for the second consecutive day today.

