‘Restricting condom ads likely to undo decades of progress on sexual health’

The PFI helps in the government’s efforts to support activities that address population issues in the country. (Representational Image) The PFI helps in the government’s efforts to support activities that address population issues in the country. (Representational Image)

Even As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was trying to push for use of contraceptive with specific focus on spacing methods for family planning, the advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) that no condom advertisements will be aired between 6 am and 10 pm on television, is likely to undo decades of progress on sexual and reproductive health, said Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation of India (PFI), on Tuesday.

“Although only 5.6 per cent of men use condoms, they are one of the earliest and safest contraceptives that not only act as a spacing method, but also a barrier against HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases and infections. Condoms are one of the few spacing methods preferred by couples and encourage men to take equal responsibility in family planning,” Muttreja said.

“The I&B ministry restriction is based on the need to protect children from ‘vulgar’ content and to prevent them from developing interest in ‘unhealthy practices’,” Muttreja said, adding, “Children today have access to various channels of media and information with a lot of content that we have no control over. What we need is a more sensitive approach, without compromising on information, and advocating for sexual and reproductive choices.”

Muttreja also said that if advertisements were a way to create the demand for safe sex and family planning, then “we need to ensure that it is not stifled by restrictions. Instead, like in the film industry, we can grade advertisements by content and slot their telecast accordingly” instead of removing all advertisements. The PFI helps in the government’s efforts to support activities that address population issues in the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App