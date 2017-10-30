#CoalBuryingGoa
Restaurant-owner held for selling liquor illegally in Jammu & Kashmir

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. 

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:October 30, 2017 1:43 pm
jammu kashmir, illegal liquor sale, reasi district, illegal alcohol in restaurant, indian express Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.  (Representational Image)
A restaurant-owner was arrested for selling liquor illegally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid on Sunday at the restaurant and arrested its owner for serving liquor to his customers, they said. The arrested person, identified as Payar Singh, was running his restaurant at the Lorry Adda in Reasi. Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

