Rest of India suffered more by not giving priority to North East, says MoS Jitendra Singh

MoS Jitendra Singh. (Source: PTI) MoS Jitendra Singh. (Source: PTI)

By not giving priority to the northeast in the last seven decades, the rest of India has suffered more losses, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. Instead of bringing the northeast closer to the rest of India, it is now needed that the other states move closer to the region, he said. The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region said the rest of the country has much to learn from these states citing examples of their cleanliness, development and literacy level.

The Narendra Modi government has done “unprecedented” work in the last three years for the development of the region, Singh said after inaugurating first-of-its-kind ‘Northeast Calling’ programme here. ‘North East Calling’, organised by his ministry under its ‘Destination North East’ series, is showcasing the rich heritage of the seven sisters through their music, dance, art and craft at the India Gate lawns.

Singh also launched ‘North East Venture Fund’, a joint initiative of Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd, that seeks to promote entrepreneurship and start-ups in the region. The North East Tourism Development Council to promote sustainable tourism in North East India, was also launched.

On the occasion, the minister also said on the lines of India International Centre, there is a plan to built northeast international centre and a hostel for the students from the region is being developed in the JNU.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App