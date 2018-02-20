Response lukewarm in Bhopal: Turnout was equally low at start of Patidar stir in Gujarat, says Hardik

In Picture, Hardik Patel In Picture, Hardik Patel

Receiving a lukewarm response on his first visit to Madhya Pradesh, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Monday said he is not disheartened by the low turnout because the numbers used to be similarly low when he began his pro-reservation movement for the Patidar community in Gujarat. Only a few hundred people turned up at Dussehra maidan here to hear the young leader, who participated in an event organised by the Kurmi community on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary.

Taking on the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year, Patel, seen as one of the factors in ruling BJP’s below-par performance in Gujarat elections recently, asserted that he will keep coming to the state and campaign against the ruling party. He claimed he had been advised against visiting the state on the ground that he was promoting casteism. “If talking about farmers, youths and jobs is casteism, I will not mind the charge, but what about those who pit Hindus against Muslims and talk,” he asked, indicating the BJP.

“They talk about breaking the country and call it nationalism but accuse me of casteism. We do not need a certificate (of nationalism) from anyone…” he told the media before heading for the rally. Patel also alleged that hurdles had been created by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s BJP government to scuttle participation in the rally.

Patel’s traction, however, may be low in MP because unlike Gujarat, Patidars enjoy OBC status in the state. Referring to the recent induction of a Patidar legislator into the Chouhan ministry, Patel claimed it was done keeping in mind his visit. Comparing Chouhan with Shakuni of the Mahabharat, “We do not like Shakuni Mama but want a mama who will protect us.’’ Chouhan is called “mama” (uncle) by children.

Asked about state Governor Anandiben Patel’s comments that making pakoda is a skill that can be perfected to earn money, Hardik said he would love to pay for pakodas made by the Governor’s son and daughter. He then accused Anandiben’s family of committing irregularities in purchase of land in Gujarat. Anandiben was the chief minister of Gujarat when Hardik had begun his pro-reservation movement.

Patel, yet to turn 24, said he is often told that he will not make an impact in Madhya Pradesh, and then asked, “If that is the case why do you make attempts to stop me from coming here?” Referring to the government’s remarks on doubling farmers’ income, Hardik said nothing was being done on ground. “Farmers (in debt) commit suicide but industrialists like (Vijay) Mallya and (Nirav) Modi flee the country,’’ he said and accused the Narendra Modi government of facilitating their escape.

