Respite from heatwave soon as rains predicted for North India over weekend

Parts of North India reeling under an early heat wave may soon get some respite due to rains which are predicted in the northwest part of the country this weekend. Skymet Weather has said that the Western Himalayan region will be affected by Western Disturbances, bringing about scattered rainfall over Punjab and Haryana from April 22 or 23.

Other areas which will receive instances of rainfall will be Northern Rajasthan, parts of Delhi-NCR and close-by areas of Uttar Pradesh (West), from April 22 to 25.

Temperatures may further come down due to Western and Southwesterly winds coming in from Arabian Sea. Several states of North India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, central regions of Western Madhya Pradesh as well as some Gujarat districts have been experiencing heat waves.

