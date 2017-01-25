Respite from cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

There was some relief from cold wave conditions in Punjab and Haryana today with the minimum temperature rising in both the states. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius, nine notches above normal. The city also received rainfall of 1.6 mm, MeT department official said on Wednesday. Ludhiana and Patiala registered their lows at 12.6 degrees Celsius and 11.9 degrees Celsius respectively, up to eight notches above normal. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal while Hisar’s low was 12.8 degrees Celsius, up six notches. Karnal and Narnaul registered their minimums at 11.2 and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively, upto six notches above normal.