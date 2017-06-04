Respect nature, Kiran Bedi tells people

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday stressed the need for conserving and protecting the environment so that nature gave rich dividends in return. “We should cultivate the tradition and habit to worship and respect nature as was done by our ancestors and we should do our own to promote environmental-friendly measures in all that we do by promoting the one-family one-tree theme,” she said.

Addressing residents of Tirukanchi village, about 15 km from Puducherry, Bedi said she wanted to tell them on the eve of World Environment Day that the habit of respecting nature as was done by ancestors should be cultivated.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, said she had been using bicycle for her week-end visits to various places as cycling not only promotes the fitness of the body but was also the most environmental-friendly mode to commute. “Nature gives rich dividends in return when we citizens are conscious of environment and conserve and preserve it… We should cultivate the tradition and habit to worship and respect nature as was done by our ancestors,” she said.

On the occasion, she planted saplings on the land belonging to the Ganga Varahanateehswarar temple in Tirukanchi and later offered prayers, an official release said.

Responding to local residentss’ appeal for retrieving encroached lands belonging to the temple, the Lt Governor said she had already asked the trustees and special officers of various temples to protect and manage the temple lands and properties. This issue would be part of the agenda for deliberations and for better maintenance of the temples during her joint meeting with the trustees of all temples scheduled next month. Earlier, Bedi flagged off a cycle rally at Raj Nivas and handed over saplings to participants, the release said.

