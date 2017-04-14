Resolving Kashmir issue is not easy: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: PTI Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Kashmir conundrum is not an easy issue to resolve and only a long term policy can tackle it, Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday. Parrikar also said that there was a lot of pressure on him when he was serving as the Defence Minister in the national capital.

“It is not easy to resolve the Kashmir issue. There is a need for a long-term policy to resolve the Kashmir issue,” Parrikar said at the 126th birth anniversary celebration of Babasaheb Ambedkar here. He also said that New Delhi wasn’t a place he got habituated to.

“Delhi is not my place. It is not the place I am habituated to. There was a lot of pressure on me,” Parrikar said.

