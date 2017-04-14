Latest News
  • Resolving Kashmir issue is not easy: Manohar Parrikar

Resolving Kashmir issue is not easy: Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM also said that there was a lot of pressure on him when he was serving as the Defence Minister in the national capital.

By: IANS | Panaji | Published:April 14, 2017 1:58 pm
goa budget, goa budget parrikar, manohar parrikar goa, goa bjo government, goa news, parrikar news, india news, indian express news, latest news Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Kashmir conundrum is not an easy issue to resolve and only a long term policy can tackle it, Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday. Parrikar also said that there was a lot of pressure on him when he was serving as the Defence Minister in the national capital.

“It is not easy to resolve the Kashmir issue. There is a need for a long-term policy to resolve the Kashmir issue,” Parrikar said at the 126th birth anniversary celebration of Babasaheb Ambedkar here. He also said that New Delhi wasn’t a place he got habituated to.

“Delhi is not my place. It is not the place I am habituated to. There was a lot of pressure on me,” Parrikar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. A
    ah
    Apr 14, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    what did u ever do??? Rafael deal , modi did, Israel deal, modi did you came to know through MEDIA of every defense deal ............ lets see what you do in GOA ...........
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    Apr 14: Latest News