Resolve issues, don’t indulge in dirty tricks: TMC to BJP

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday asked the BJP to resolve issues such as Kashmir and farmers’ distress, instead of indulging in the “dirty trick of polarisation” in the state. “The BJP should address and resolve issues like Kashmir, farmer distress and jobs. BJP ministers and senior functionaries are spreading provocative messages on Facebook and Twitter. This is a crime. When you cannot defeat Trinamool on social, economic or development indices, what does BJP do? Go back to a tried and tested dirty trick: polarisation,” TMC MP and spokesperson Derek O’Brien said in a statement.

His comment comes in the backdrop of a spat between BJP and Trinamool over communal riots in Baduria of North-24 Parganas earlier this week. “Making hollow speeches abroad about unity and harmony. And back home? You sell the nation’s assets and oversee killing fields. Are you running the nation? Or are you burning the nation?” he said, according to PTI.

O’Brien also said the BJP was using the same tactics in Darjeeling as well. “BJP’s dirty tricks department is also active in Darjeeling. What is the local MP doing? Supplying uniforms? We have proof. In time we will share,” he added. The BJP had on Wednesday demanded that the Centre impose President’s Rule in West Bengal and send central observers to assess the “worsening law and order” situation in the state, PTI reported.

