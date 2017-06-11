Resolve differences through dialogue: India on Qatar issue

Source- Google Maps Source- Google Maps

Underlining that it has “vital stakes” in peace and stability in the Gulf, India on Saturday asked countries in the region to resolve the Qatar crisis through constructive dialogue and well-established international principles of mutual respect. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said India was closely following the situation in the region in the wake of the recent decision by Saudi Arabia and some other countries to break diplomatic relations with Qatar.

“With over 8 million Indian expatriates living and working in these countries, we have vital stakes in the regional peace and stability,” the ministry said in a release. “…all parties should resolve their differences through a process of constructive dialogue and peaceful negotiations.”

