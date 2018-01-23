Resolution on no alliance with Congress: State CPM leaders call move impractical, look to party congress

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A large section of CPM leaders in West Bengal is of the view that the party central committee’s rejection of general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s political line, advocating an electoral understanding with Congress, was impractical and will prove harmful for the party in the long run. On Sunday, the CPM central committee approved the resolution of ‘no electoral alliance or understanding with Congress’, advocated by former general secretary Prakash Karat. The line put forward by Yechury was defeated by 55-31 votes.

According to party leaders in Bengal, the move will fracture the opposition unity against BJP and provide them with a breather in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. They opined that the CPM’s fate in Bengal will worsen since Trinamool Congress will now be closer to Congress. Bengal leaders are now looking to the party congress where a final decision on the political line will be taken.

“Now party congress will take a final call regarding adoption of the political resolution. What happened at the central committee meeting was unfortunate. How can we, CPM, along with our Left partners think of taking on a mighty BJP alone? After 34 years of Left rule in Bengal, it is difficult for us to remove Trinamool Congress. How can we even think of posing a challenge to BJP in 2019 alone,” said a young CPM leader from Bengal on the condition of anonymity.

“It was because of Yechury that CPM was a trustworthy partner of Congress. At the central committee meeting, we saw Yechury is the general secretary in name only. This is giving a bad name to CPM and the Left. It is unfortunate. It is also a fact that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress will not rely on the Left and will move closer to Trinamool Congress. This will make our position more difficult in Bengal,” said a central committee member from Bengal.

“Our chances of removing BJP from power in 2019 depended on a crucial opposition alliance. How can you negate Congress from the opposition alliance? After that, we have the Bengal assembly polls in 2021. Chances for our party to make a comeback will diminish further,” said the senior leader. Deliberations over the draft resolution started nearly four months ago and continued through three Politburo meetings and two meetings of the central committee, but no agreement was reached. Eventually, on the third meeting of the central committee, a resolution was adopted with amendments.

The resolution will now be placed before the party congress to be held in April in Hyderabad. It would decide the political line which the party will pursue for the next three years. “The central committee should have kept a way open for electoral understanding with Congress. That would have been a practical approach, keeping in mind that our primary objective is to thwart BJP and Hindutva forces. In Tripura, our leaders have thwarted Congress for years. Even they supported Yechury’s line,” said another senior party leader from Bengal.

