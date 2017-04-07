Resolution in sight as Ravindra Gaekwad says sorry, Sena flexes muscle

Ravindra Gaikwad with Sena colleague Sanjay Raut. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Ravindra Gaikwad with Sena colleague Sanjay Raut. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

REVOCATION OF the flight ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad looked imminent after he apologised to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju Thursday for his actions against an airline officer, even as his party created noisy scenes in Lok Sabha and threatened to boycott the April 10 NDA meeting and disrupt Air India operations in Mumbai.

An understanding came after a meeting in the Speaker’s chamber attended by Raju and Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete and other Shiv Sena leaders, while Raju’s deputy Jayant Sinha met Sena leaders.

In his letter to Raju, Gaekwad said, “I wish to convey my regrets for the unfortunate incident that took place on 23rd March… It could have been no one’s intention to let the situation aggravate to the level that it eventually did.” He requested Raju to lift the travel ban, which was “affecting the effective discharge” his responsibilities.

An Air India official said the ban remains in place. Officials in Mumbai said the airline has cautioned staff in Mumbai and Pune to be alert in the wake of the alleged threat by the Sena to disrupt services.

Earlier, Lok Sabha went through a string of adjournments, after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the civil aviation minister will talk to “all stakeholders to reach an amicable solution”.

The drama in Lok Sabha had unfolded in the presence of Rajnath while Sena parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut watched from the Rajya Sabha gallery. Raut alleged outside that there was “a conspiracy behind the ban”. “We will expose it at an appropriate time along with evidence,” he declared. There was a feeling in the Sena that the BJP was using the incident to highlight the helplessness of the Sena leadership in protecting its MP. This led to the Sena offensive.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told journalists that MPs could not fulfil their duties if there was a ban on flying. “I am not a judge and cannot pass judgment on this issue. But the matter should be resolved amicably.”

Gaekwad, who attended the House for the first time after the controversy broke, presented his version during zero hour. He said he had been held guilty without a probe and had been subjected to a media trial. Denying that he had beaten up an airline official, he claimed a number of officials shouted at him and pushed him while he replied to them quietly. He claimed an official, when asked about his identity, told him that he was “Air India ka baap” and taunted him by asking “Are you Narendra Modi?” Members across party lines could be seen smiling when he said he had been a teacher and humility was his nature.

Gaekwad was critical of Delhi police for having charged him under Section 308 of the IPC. He said Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had told him to apologise to Parliament if his behaviour had harmed its reputation. “I apologise to Parliament, not to that officer.”

When Raju spoke, he “Aircraft is a machine where people fly… Safety is important. Safety cannot be compromised”. This brought Sena members into the well. Floor leader Anandrao Adsul could be heard declaring that flights from Mumbai may be stopped if their demand was not met, while Geete started arguing with Raju. He was heard threatening to put in his papers.

BJP members came running to pacify Geete. MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) S S Ahluwalia could be seen pleading with Geete with folded hands. Minister Smriti Irani could be seen separating Geete from Raju. The home minister later held Geete’s hand to usher him out of the House. The Speaker adjourned the House.

Later, Geete came back and was seen smiling and talking with BJP members.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now