Resign from Rajya Sabha post if you have any shame, JD(U) tells Sharad Yadav

The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday asked senior party leader Sharad Yadav to resign from Rajya Sabha, saying it’s about time he puts his pride aside and give priority to the party, according to news agency ANI. “If you are protesting, appealing against Nitish Kumar, he (Sharad Yadav) should resign from his Rajya Sabha post. Putting his pride aside, he should give top priority to Rajya Sabha. If there is any shame left, Sharad Yadav should resign from Rajya Sabha,” said JD (U) leader Ajay Alok. The leader further said that Bihar indeed gave mandate to the ‘mahagathbandhan’, but not for indulging in corruption.

The BJP is of the view that Yadav is unable to come to terms with the recent alliance between BJP and JD(U), adding the reason behind his dissension is unclear. BJP leader S Prakash said, “There is a vertical split now in JD (U) over the alliance with the BJP. Sharad Yadav is unable to come to terms with the change and he is disagreeing with the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav is a soul fighter and I am unable to understand the reason behind his dissension because the Chief Minister has categorically said that all decisions have been taken after due consultation and with the consent of all the party members.”

Prakash further said that Yadav does not command any numerical stand in the current activities of the party. “He had also announced that he would put forth his point of view before the people. This is against the party’s point of view and calls for a disciplinary action which has been taken by Nitish Kumar. I am confident that he will handle the situation and ensure neutralising Yadav’s revolt in the party without causing anymore damage to it,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the JD (U) affirmed that there is no split in the party but added it’s not hopeful of Yadav and Ali Anwar of attending the party meeting on August 19. “There is no split in JD (U) as such. We are holding a party meeting on August 19, but I don’t think that Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar will come,” party spokesperson K C Tyagi said addressing the media.

Reacting to his removal and his replacement by Ram Chander Singh in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said that he doesn’t take such matters seriously.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Friday said that Yadav is free to take his own decision as to where his loyalties lie, adding the decision to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was made with the consent of the entire party. “He (Sharad Yadav) is free to take his own decision. As far as the party is concerned, it has taken a collective decision. The decision taken is not based on my will only, it had been made with the consent of the entire party. I have made it clear earlier also but if he still wants to state his views, then he is free to do so,” Kumar told.

