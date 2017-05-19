Reshuffle in AAP cabinet: Kailash Gahlot gets Transport Ministry, Rajender Pal Gautam entrusted with water

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

In a major reshuffle in his cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday allocated key responsibilities to his new colleagues, hours after President Pranab Mukherjee gave his nod to the appointment of Kailash Gahlot and Rajender Pal Gautam as ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Gahlot assumed charge as the city’s new Transport Minister after replacing Satyendar Jain, while Gautam has been given the Water Ministry, previously held by Kapil Mishra, who was sacked from his position on May 6.

Soon after his sacking, Mishra had levelled allegations against Kejriwal, claiming that he had seen Jain give Rs 2 crore to the AAP supremo. The portfolios were given to Gahlot and Gautam after Lt Governor Anil Baijal administrated them the oath of office and secrecy at the L-G secretariat.

The changes in the cabinet assumes significance as the party is aiming to regain lost ground after the humiliating defeat in the recently-held MCD polls and in the Rajouri Garden bypoll.

In addition to the transport ministry, Gahlot was also entrusted with the responsibility of Law and Justice, Information Technology and Administrative Reforms which were until now with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Gautam will also hold the portfolio as the new Social Welfare and SC/ST Minister besides handling all portfolios held by Mishra– tourism, art and culture, gurudwara elections.

With inputs from PTI.

