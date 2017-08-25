Reservation in promotion: Maharashtra to challenge High Court order

The Maharashtra government has decided to challenge the High Court order of canceling the reservation in the promotion in the Supreme Court (SC). The High Court has given 40 days’ time to the state government to appeal in the Supreme Court against the August 4 order.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given in-principle nod to appoint senior lawyer Harish Salve to represent the state government in the apex court, said Dilip Kamble, Minister of State for Social Justice. “We will file appeal in time. The state government is positive about keeping the reservation in the promotion,” said Kamble.

