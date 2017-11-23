Reservation for Marathas: Govt plans to allow institutes to offer aid

THE STATE government is planning to encourage institutes running professional courses to offer special financial aid or design scholarship programmes for Maratha students. The proposal is undergoing deliberations in a cabinet sub-committee formed by the Maharashtra government to look into the issue of Maratha reservations. “We are proposing that the colleges which want to offer special aids and scholarship programmes for Maratha students be allowed to do so. This will be in addition to the state-sponsored aid,” said a government official on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the sub-committee was deliberating on bringing Maratha students pursuing professional courses under the ambit of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, making them eligible for an annual allowance of Rs 10,000.

The sub-committee has now chalked out that 500 Maratha students in each district will be given financial aid. For students in the urban areas, the aid is pegged at Rs 10,000 per annum and the same in rural areas would be Rs 8,000. In a boost to women students from the Maratha community, the committee is considering a 33 per cent reservation in the aid- which means 165 Maratha girls from each district would be eligible for the aid.

“This is how the proposal stands currently but it is subject to further improvements. The final proposal will be tabled in the cabinet before the aids can be implemented,” said the official.

The deliberations of the sub-committee are an outcome of the series of Maratha Morchas held across the state earlier this year. At least 58 silent marches and road shows were held by lakhs of Marathas in several parts of Maharashtra, with the participants demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions. A cabinet sub-committee was later formed to look into these demands.

