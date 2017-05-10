Resentment in party over cabinet reshuffle, BJD MP tweets

Baijayant Panda. (File Photo) Baijayant Panda. (File Photo)

The internal wrangling in the Biju Janata Dal does not seem to end as Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda on Tuesday tweeted that he had cautioned the party leadership about growing resentment within the BJD. Panda ruffled a few feathers with his tweet about former Koraput MP and tribal leader Jayram Pangi joining the BJP on Tuesday.

“One gone yesterday, another today. Yet when I cautioned last week, was contradicted. Now large sections unrepresented, resentment everywhr,” Panda tweeted, commenting on Pangi and BJD rebel Amar Nayak’s switch to the BJP on Monday.

Pangi, a veteran leader from Koraput, was earlier suspended from the BJD on the charge of anti-party activities.

Panda’s tweet came on the day former minister Debasis Nayak questioned the reshuffle in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet over non-representation of several districts. “When we are concerned about revamping our party, there should have been one minister from these districts,” he said.

Echoing Nayak’s concerns, former minister Padmanabha Behera said party workers expected him to be a minister. “We have the experience of taking care of the party as a minister,” he said.

The CM had Sunday inducted 10 new faces into his ministry.

