Researchers discuss beach erosion in Visakhapatnam

Researchers from across the country met in Visakhapatnam to deliberate on the recent advances and studies conducted on beach erosion with special focus on Andhra Pradesh. The workshop on ‘Recent Advances and Future Studies on the Coastal Processes and Beach Erosion’, with a special emphasis on Andhra coast, was organised on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, a press released issued here said.

The experts discussed variability of coastal currents at an offshore station off Visakhapatnam and their impact on the near-shore currents at the beaches, particularly the Rama Krishna beach, impacting waterfront changes leading to movement of sand and hence beach erosion. “This appears to be the major factor besides the regular tides and wind waves. However, the requirement of long-term time series of nearshore currents is pointed out for further examining the beach erosion issue of the Visakhapatnam beaches,” the release said.

The increase of air pollutants over Vizag city due to the industrial activities, further enhanced due to the orography, the bowl shape of the mountains, leads to higher residence time of the pollutants. This increased concentration of air pollutants causes acidification of coastal waters of Visakhapatnam, thus impacting biodiversity of these coastal waters. This in-turn may have an impact on the food web dynamics, the experts said.

Andhra University’s Vice Chancellor Prof G Nageswara Rao was the Chief Guest and Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Dr O R Nandagopan was the guest of honour at the event. Goa-based National Institute of Oceonography’s (NIO) Director Dr S Prasanna Kumar chaired the workshop. Experts from various research organisations, institutes and universities attended the event.