Rescued Indian doctor Ramana Murthy Kosanam’s parents died recently

THE Indian doctor rescued in Libya recently after 17 months in captivity will return home to find his parents dead. Dr Ramana Murthy Kosanam’s parents passed away recently, within 20 days of each other, before their son’s release. They lived in Kapalladhodi village, 70 km from Eluru. Eluru MLA B Kota Rama Rao said their son’s abduction had left them heartbroken. “They were depressed and longed to see him. Since there was no news about him, they had lost hope.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted about Murthy’s rescue three days ago. Hailing from Eluru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Murthy had been abducted on September 8, 2015 by suspected Islamic State militants.

He was working as a physician at a hospital in Sirte, and was returning to his flat after work when he went missing. A lab technician from Odisha working at the same hospital was also kidnapped but released a few days later.

Murthy’s wife Bhavani Annapoorna K lives with their two children in Dondapadu village on the outskirts of Eluru. She said on Saturday that they were worried for his health as Swaraj’s tweet mentioned that he had suffered a bullet injury. Murthy had been working in Libya for 15 years.