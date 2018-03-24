Rescued bear cub finds new home at Arunachal zoo

The bear cub was fondly called as ‘Ollo’ by the villagers in Tirap district. (file photo) The bear cub was fondly called as ‘Ollo’ by the villagers in Tirap district. (file photo)

A Himalayan black bear cub, rescued two months ago by a conservationist near the India-Myanmar border, has been successfully translocated to a zoo at Miao in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The one-year-old cub was handed over to the zoo authorities on March 20, an official report said here on Friday. The cub was rescued by Yangwok Hodong of Lazu area of Tirap district in January. He fed it and looked after it for two months before handing over to the Range Officer of Lazu Forest Range, Hangpong Tesia, recently.

The bear cub was fondly called as ‘Ollo’ by the villagers in Tirap district. DFO Bitem Darang has appreciated Hodong for his efforts to rescue the bear, the report said, adding that the administration at the zoo has assured to take proper care of the cub.

