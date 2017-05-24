Rescue mission for missing Sukhoi-30 fighter jet halted owing to bad weather

A massive search operation, involving helicopters, were launched to trace the Sukhoi-30 and the pilots on Tuesday. (Representational image) A massive search operation, involving helicopters, were launched to trace the Sukhoi-30 and the pilots on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The rescue mission for the missing Sukhoi-30 aircraft, which had two officers of the IAF on board, has been halted for now due to bad weather conditions, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday. The fighter jet went missing after take-off from the Tezpur IAF base in Assam during a routine training sortie on Tuesday morning.

Rescue mission for the missing Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, halted for now due to bad weather conditions. — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

“A massive search operation, involving helicopters, were launched to trace the plane and the pilots, aged between 25 and 30,” Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Sombit Ghosh of the Army’s IV Corps had told PTI.

The jet had taken off from the IAF station on the outskirts of Tezpur town at 10.30 am and it lost radar and radio contact around 60 km northeast of the air base. Thereafter, authorities at Biswanath district, which borders Arunachal Pradesh, were informed.

Indian Air Force has already lost at least seven of the 240 Sukhoi-30MKIs till now. This is the second time that a Sukhoi-30 of the Tezpur base has met with trouble. A Sukhoi-30 crashed close to Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in Nagaon district on May 19, 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd