Republic day: UAE contingent to be a part of parade this year

The contingent from the UAE during the Republic day full dress rehearsal in the capital New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The contingent from the UAE during the Republic day full dress rehearsal in the capital New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, the nation’s military prowess will be showcased at the parade on Rajpath. A military contingent from the UAE will be a part of the parade this year as the country’s deputy supreme commander of armed forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest this year.

A contingent of 179 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers will do a march-past at the parade. The UAE has sent 195 jawans, 15 officers and 15 support staff. Of these, 144 jawans and 35 band members will be part of the parade at Rajpath and will present a ceremonial salute to the President of India.

The UAE is the second country after France to send its troops to participate in the Republic Day parade of India, a tradition that started last year. Speaking to reporters, Brigadier Obaid Al-Zahumi, who will be leading the UAE contingent, said they were excited to be a part of the event.

“We got an invitation from the Indian Army some three weeks back and since then we have been busy in getting ready for the parade. We have a nice mix of soldiers from the army, navy and the air force,” Zahumi had said on Monday. The troops from the Arab country also participated in the full dress rehearsal at Rajpath.

Today’s parade will also see a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandoes, performing march-past the Rajpath for the first time.

The parade also includes the fly-past of three LCA Tejas Aircraft flying at a height of 300 m from ground in ‘Vic’ formation and the Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C) developed by DRDO.

