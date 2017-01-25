Republic Day: Tight security across Punjab, Haryana

The Republic day full dress rehearsal in the capital New Delhi on monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi The Republic day full dress rehearsal in the capital New Delhi on monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi

Tight security arrangements have been made across Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh in view of Republic day functions tomorrow. Additional forces have been deployed at vulnerable places and key installations, including parade grounds where functions will be held, important bus stands, railway stations and government buildings, officials said on Wednesday.

Elaborate security arrangements are already in place in Punjab, which goes to polls on February 4. Police, para-military and other security personnel will be manning key public places, they said. All check posts along the inter-state borders on Punjab and Haryana too have been put under maximum alert, officials said.

Services of dog and bomb squads have been taken to sensitise the vulnerable places across Punjab and Haryana, officials said. Regular checking is being conducted in the vehicles entering the towns, while hotels are also under observation of the security forces, they said.