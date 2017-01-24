Republic Day security protocol in Delhi: Denied entry, trucks wait all night at DND

Rows of around 100 trucks parked on the DND triggered a three-hour traffic congestion in the area. Source: Gajendra Yadav Rows of around 100 trucks parked on the DND triggered a three-hour traffic congestion in the area. Source: Gajendra Yadav

AT THE Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway toll plaza, Sushil Garg, a 33-year-old truck driver, has been killing time by playing cards with a group of other drivers since late Sunday. The men say they have been up all night, holed up inside their trucks, hoping that they will be allowed to drive into Delhi soon.

As part of the security protocol for the Republic Day rehearsals on January 23, Delhi Traffic Police barred the entry of trucks into the capital.

“Every year, trucks are not allowed to enter Delhi on January 24. We come to know of it because word spreads. But this time, we were stopped a day before. If I go back now, I will have to bear a loss of Rs 4,000.

So most of us have parked here, hoping to cross into Delhi, at least on Tuesday night,” Garg said.

The rows of around 100 trucks parked on the DND triggered a three-hour-long traffic snarl in the area.

A guard at the toll plaza, who did not wished to be named, said, “Between 9 am and 12 pm, only two rows of vehicles could crawl through the DND at a time. The line was over a kilometre-long and there was massive chaos. All of it cleared only around 1 pm.”

Though the ‘no-entry’ to Delhi was relaxed at 12 pm on Monday, most drivers chose to stay back and wait till night as their trucks violate the load allowance specified by the Delhi government.

“If we enter Delhi now, we will be challaned. So we hope to cross over at night. Overloading usually goes unnoticed then as there are many trucks waiting to enter the capital,” said another driver who had parked his vehicle at DND.

Vikram Singh, another driver, said, “Trucks carrying perishable items such as fruits and vegetables to Azadpur Mandi were allowed to pass. But those transporting grains were stopped.”

A senior traffic police officer, however, said, “We do not allow commercial vehicles into Delhi on the night of January 22 and January 25 every year due to security reasons. But exceptions are made for vehicles transporting essential commodities.”